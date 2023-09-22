Six out of the many students kidnapped from the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, have regained their freedom

They were rescued by the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji under the command of the General Officer Commanding the 8 Division Nigerian Army

Meanwhile, operational motorcycles, One AK47 riffle, and other items belonging to the gunmen were also recovered

Gusau, Zamdara state - Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued six out of the many students kidnapped from the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, in the wee hours of Friday, September 22, 2023.

The army gave a hot chase to the kidnappers and rescued 6 abducted varsity students in Zamfara. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Force information officer, operation Hadarin-Daji, Cpt. Ibrahim Yahaya confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone on Friday in Gusau, Leadership reported.

Legit.ng understands that 24 female students armed bandits attacked Sabon Gida village in Zamfara State and abducted a number of students from their rented hostels, a few metres away from the university.

Yahaya said the troops pursued the abductors who took the students, mostly females, to the forest.

He added that the troops engaged the abductors in a gun duel, supported by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air component, and rescued six students, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Yahaya further stated that several bandits were neutralised during the rescue effort, which, he said, was still ongoing.

Chibok girl wants to officially marry Boko Haram husband after rescue

A 27-year-old Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki, wants to reunite with her Boko Haram husband, Adam, after she was rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command.

Nkeki was rescued by troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion at Dikwa during an operation into the terrorists’ enclave on Monday, August 14, in Borno state.

According to the rescued Chibok girl, she and her husband, Adam, repented from insurgency and fled the terrorists enclave at the Dikwa axis.

Troops rescue more Chibok girls

The Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested a terrorist informant in the Asokoro area of the FCT, Abuja.

The army authority also revealed that a foreign terrorist logistics supplier and arms dealer identified as Abatcha Bukar and 13 other terrorists were also arrested in Borno.

The update was given by the director of media operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, while briefing journalists on the armed forces' activities between August 25 and September 8.

Source: Legit.ng