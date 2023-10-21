The DPO of Otukpo and three other police officers lost their lives during the Friday, October 20, bank robbery

The state police, SP. Catherine Anene said two of the robbers were killed during a gun battle with operatives

Anene added that others ran into the bush and abandoned their vehicle along the Otukpo – Taraku axis

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Benue state, Makurdi - The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the bank robbery attack in the Otukpo area of the state on Friday, October 20.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP. Catherine Anene, said the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, CSP. John Adikwu and three other operatives were killed during the armed robbery attack.

Benue Police confirmed the death of a DPO, and 3 other police officers during the Otukpo bank robbery Photo Credit: Nigerian Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Anene added that five commercial banks were robbed simultaneously.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, October 21.

According to Vanguard, the police PRO said two of the armed robbers were killed while others abandoned their vehicles and ran into the bush along the Otukpo – Taraku axis.

“The robbers who were intercepted along Otukpo-Taraku road engaged officers in a gun duel and two of the robbers died in the process. Other gang members abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the forest area and are been chased by the police.

“The DPO who sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and three other police officers have been confirmed dead at the hospital. Other persons who sustained injuries in the bank have been moved to the hospital for treatment,”

Why security operatives didn't engage robbers during operation

Meanwhile, military personnel who engaged the armed robbers on their escape route said security couldn’t engage the daredevils while the illicit operation went on because of the crowd of innocent people at the scene.

“We waited for them on their escape route and engaged them, they had to abandon their vehicle towards Taraku town. We pursued them into the bush and fell two of them. We apprehended one alive.”

Robbers invade banks in Benue, residents scamper for safety

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that there was unrest in Otukpo town in Benue state after armed robbers invaded some commercial banks in the ancient town.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the robbers stormed the banks at exactly 3:30 p.m. on Friday and operated unchallenged till about 4:50 p.m.

Police arrest fleeing suspects of Ogun Hotel robbery

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of two fleeing suspects of the infamous hotel robbery in the Sagamu area of the state.

The suspects were identified as Akande Sulaiman and Adekanbi Matthew, who allegedly participated in the robbery that led to a bloody shootout between the police and other members of their gangs.

It was gathered that the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, October 11, by operatives of the police attached to Mapo Area Divisional Police headquarters, Oyo state command.

Source: Legit.ng