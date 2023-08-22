A rescued Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki, has asked to be reunited with her Boko Haram husband identified as Adam

The 27-year-old was rescued by troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion at Dikwa during an operation into the terrorists’ enclave

Mary said she and her repentant Boko Haram husband disguised themselves to escape from the terrorist camp at night

Borno state - A 27-year-old Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki, wants to reunite with her Boko Haram husband, Adam, after she was rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command.

Nkeki was rescued by troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion at Dikwa during an operation into the terrorists’ enclave on Monday, August 14, in Borno state, The Punch reported.

Rescued Chibok girl Mary Nkeki wants to reunite with her Boko Haram husband. Photo Credit: Anighorigho Blessing

Source: Facebook

According to the rescued Chibok girl, she and her husband, Adam, repented from insurgency and fled the terrorists enclave at the Dikwa axis.

She added that they got to a point where the troops rescued both of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was gathered that Adam was separated from Nkeki and taken to the repentant insurgents’ camp.

Mary is the 16th girl rescued by troops in recent months.

How we escaped from Boko Haram camp

According to Leadership, Nkeki said she disguised herself with her repentant terrorist husband on the pretext of going somewhere.

She added that they escaped at night through the Dikwa area where they were rescued by the troops.

Chibok girl wants to officially marry Boko Haram husband

Her words:

“What I want to do now is to marry my husband that escaped with me. I don’t want to go back to school so as to avoid being abducted again as before. This is my 10th year in the hands of the terrorists. I married two different husbands during my captivity. We were suffering there until God gave us the opportunity to escape.

“My husband was formerly a Boko Haram fighter but has now repented and surrendered. Two more Chibok schoolgirls are still in the place I escaped from. I gave birth to a baby girl to one of the fighters but she died after her birth.”

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram gets engaged to US lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Joy Bishara, one of the rescued schoolgirls who escaped after Boko Haram invaded the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, has found love.

Bishara recently got engaged in the United States of America.

Legit.ng understands that Bishara and her cousin, Lydia Pogu, who were among those who escaped the attack that caught global attention, relocated to the US and were in the care of Emmanuel Ogebe, a US-based human rights lawyer before the federal government took over.

Troops rescue more Chibok girls

The Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested a terrorist informant in the Asokoro area of the FCT, Abuja.

The army authority also revealed that a foreign terrorist logistics supplier and arms dealer identified as Abatcha Bukar and 13 other terrorists were also arrested in Borno.

The update was given by the director of media operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, while briefing journalists on the armed forces' activities between August 25 and September 8.

Source: Legit.ng