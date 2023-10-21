Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested the principal and vice of Al-Azhar School in Zaria

Kaduna state, Zaria - The Principal and Vice Principal of Al-Azhar School in Zaria, Kaduna State, have been arrested for allegedly beating a JSS 3 student, Marwanu Nuhu Sambo to death.

The suspects were alleged to be involved in corporal punishment that led to the death of Sambo on Friday, October 20, The Nation reported.

Sambo was allegedly brutally beaten by the Principal, Vice Principal and prefects of Al-Azhar Academy for missing classes.

The State Police Command’s PRO, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the development. The CP has directed a full-scale investigation on the matter and we will get to its root cause.”

The deceased student was allegedly subjected to merciless punishments including over a hundred strokes of the cane.

A source said:

“The Principal later handed him over to the school prefects who continued beating him with sticks until one of his teeth fell off. It was at that point that the deceased went into a coma.

“But instead of rushing him to the hospital, the prefects brought him out and dumped his body in the school premises near the male toilets until closing time...

“Cries from other students in the school who watched in trepidation reportedly attracted other teachers who rushed to the scene where they found out that the boy has given up the ghost.”

Another source said the student was rushed to a private hospital in Zaria where he was confirmed dead.

