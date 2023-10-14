A woman who bathed her husband with hot oil Rivers state has landed in police custody

Knowing fully well what might befall her going forward, the woman regretted her actions and is asking for forgiveness

Confirming her arrest, the Rivers state police command paraded the woman along with some crime suspects

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rivers State Police Command has arrested and paraded a woman for disfiguring her husband’s body with boiling oil.

Police arrest Rivers woman who bathed her husband with a boiling oil. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police parade woman who bath husband with hot oil in River state

The woman, identified simply as Favour Nweke, and hailed from Obite village in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, was paraded alongside other suspects at the command’s headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the state capital by the commissioner of police, Emeka Nwonyi.

Speaking to the newsmen, CP Nwonyi disclosed that the long arm of the law would always catch up with anyone no matter how far they run, Channels TV reported.

“(She) used hot groundnut oil on the husband maybe for whatever domestic issue they have. You can run but you cannot hide, so I can assure you that the person has been arrested and is here with us. The law will catch up with anybody and do the necessary sanctions because if you do anyhow, you see anyhow,” CP Nwonyi said.

Favour Nweke regretted her actions

Speaking however, Mrs Nweke regretted her actions saying she and her husband were fighting when she poured the boiling oil all over his body and she wouldn’t have done it if she knew how it would end.

Her husband Ekelediri Nwokekoro from Okehi in Etche Local Government Area of the state is covered in blisters but manages to utter a few words.

“This is the challenge I face this period, it is an accident and I didn’t know it will occur this way,” Nwokekoro managed to mutter.

Video of the woman's confession trends online

Watch the video below as she confesses to the crime and the police vow to deal with her:

