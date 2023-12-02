Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, came for Israel DMW's ex-wife Sheila over her broken home

The controversial love expert argued that Sheila agreed to marry Isreal because she thought she was going to get financial gains from the Afrobeats star

Blessing further advised women to learn from their marital drama, noting that Sheila knew from the onset the nature of her ex-husband's job

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has argued that Israel DMW's wife Sheila only wed him because of his connections to Davido.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer's logistics manager announced that his marriage to the 21-year-old beauty model Sheila had dissolved.

Blessing CEO makes shocking claims about Isreal DMW's ex-wife Credti: @isrealdmw, @officialbblesssingceo, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Israel, Sheila critiqued his behaviour and connection with his boss, Davido, and accused him of acting like a slave around the singer.

In a new video, Blessing claimed that the 21-year-old merely got married to Israel because she thought she was going to get benefits from the Afrobeats artist.

The love expert further questioned whether the young woman hadn't known about her husband's dedication to work before their marriage.

She emphasised that Israel's public displays of loyalty were the reason he became famous in Nigeria.

"It was because of Davido that you married Israel; you thought they'd buy you Gwagon because you married Davido's PA."

See the video below

Netizens react to Blessing CEO’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nene_george:

"She’s absolutely right. I’ll agree with Blessing this time . Imagine marrying a man and trying to change him immediately after. Why didn’t she try to change him before the marriage? Una go just dey play with marriage. Tueh!"

hideezbeautypro:

"First time this woman go talk truth o."

moji5ola:

"I bursted into laughter when she said people are getting close to her PA because of her, please blessing remind me again of who u are."

folashaddee:

"Why cant she change him before marriage ? Imagine Agreeing to marrying him the way he his & trying to change him immediately After without Agreement before Accepting to Marry Him…..To me he deceived Israel Too…They both deceived each other."

kefchild:

"Never thought id see the day id agree with this werey."

empressokojie:

"This woman is allergic to minding her business."

saminaempirehomes:

"Wow who ever thought A day will come that I will agree with Blessingceo small."

Video of Isreal DMW begging Davido money fuels ex-wife's claims

A video featuring Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, the personal logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido, surfaced online amidst derogatory remarks made by his ex-wife.

Numerous online clips have circulated, showcasing Isreal's seemingly subservient demeanour towards the Afrobeats star.

However, a recent video has captured the attention of internet users, revealing a moment when the logistics manager humbly requested funds to purchase high-end designer perfumes for himself.

Source: Legit.ng