The estranged wife of Isreal DMW, Sheila Courage, took her stand against the heavy curse he laid on her

The beauty model cited a scripture from the Bible to cancel the evil utterances made against her

Legit.ng had reported that Israel pronounced a death curse on any male who tried to sleep with her now that they were separated

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW, has responded to his diabolical outburst against her.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the entertainment hypeman laid curses on the beauty model, saying that any man who slept with her would die.

Isreal DMW’s ex-wife channels her faith against his curses. Credit: @isrealdmw, @sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

This, however, came after Sheila buzzed the internet, stating that she was single but not ready to mingle.

In a new update, Sheila channelled her Christian faith as she fired back at her ex-husband. She quoted a verse from Lamentations, which talks about how God's will prevails against that of man.

"Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, when the Lord commandeth it not? Lamentations 3:37 KJV"

See her post below:

Internet users react to Isreal DMW's ex-wife's response

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

trina_joness:

"If he is doing all this in public, I wonder what he was doing to her behind closed doors."

poshest_hope:

"Nobody my dear!!! Thank God both of you’re from Edo. It will be b@ttl£ of the Benin ancestors."

cyntwillys_kitchen:

"He’s really pained she could move on , he got married to a virgin thinking she won’t be smart enough to know her worth, and she’ll tolerate all his flaws. As long as she has returned your bride price , if you disturb her it’s you the ancestors will attach."

ifys.kitchen:

"It is times like this that I am so glad man no be God. If not eh."

invinciblejima:

"If you’re a believer, marry a believer and if you’re an unbeliever marry an unbeliever. It’s crazy and a struggle when you marry a person whose vision and lifestyle doesn’t align with yours, make God heal them."

mhiz_tomi02:

"I Dey with you, Edo ko, Edo ni, unless he return your vrginity for embarrassing you this way despite marrying her a virgn …. Don’t return that bride price, … very childish man."

donking19uk:

"Told Isreal to grow up...the die hard fans came for me...now see the matured response from the babe.who is looking like a fool now?by the way,am not supporting neither of then but people should learn to take their relationship and marriage matter off social media."

Is Isreal DMW a "2 mins" man?

The estranged wife of Isreal DMW had reacted to claims that her former husband was a "2 mins" man.

Sheila's reaction came after an imposter hid under an X account to make some disparaging comments about Isreal.

The account made up bogus, hostile conversations between Isreal DMW and Sheila to deceive people.

Source: Legit.ng