Abeokuta, Ogun - The Ogun State police command has confirmed the arrest of two fleeing suspects of the infamous hotel robbery in the Sagamu area of the state.

According to Punch, the suspects were identified as Akande Sulaiman and Adekanbi Matthew, who allegedly participated in the robbery that led to a bloody shootout between the police and other members of their gangs.

It was gathered that the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, October 11, by operatives of the police attached to Mapo Area Divisional Police headquarters, Oyo state command.

How police foiled robbery in Sagamu hotel

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that some suspected robbers invaded a hotel, and the police foiled their operations in a heated shootout.

A police inspector and two security guards of the hotel sustained fatal injuries due to the shootout.

The police confirmed that the two security guards had been placed under medical attention and were in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Ogun police command spokesperson, Omolala Oduntola, revealed on Thursday, October 12, that during the heated shootout, one Elijah confessed that Suleiman and Matthew were gang members.

The police spokesperson said:

“One black Jeep with REG. NO AAA 804 GD snatched by the robbers, which they used to perpetrate their escape from the scene has been recovered. The two suspects and the exhibits recovered will be taken to SCID for further investigation.”

