A non-governmental organisation has announced plans to start verification of politicians credentials before elections

The group has the next general election, due in 2027, in sight as the time to launch its operations in full-scale

The group vows to work with all stakeholders involved, including political parties, to make the process a thorough and easy one

The National Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria has announced its plan to begin verifying political office aspirants' credentials for the 2027 general election.

The training centre said it would work closely with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to make the challenging mission a reality.

The move to start verifying certificates before primary elections will dissuade unqualified players

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made by the Pioneer President and Chairman, Governing Council of the Institute, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, in a meeting with the IPAC leadership in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14.

Gashinbanki revealed that the politicians' records would be validated before primary elections were even held.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This will prevent the embarrassing situation that unfolded in Bayelsa state, where a governor was unseated because his deputy paraded fake credentials. This means that the state is being governed by a candidate the majority did not vote for.

Group vows honesty

The institute mentioned that among the documents whose veracity they will be checking are NYSC certificates, tax clearance certificates, and academic certificates filled out, as they are the ones subjected to forgery the most by the political players.

Gashinbanki said:

"For this reason, we are setting up two laboratories that would be too critical for the 2027 general elections to ensure that no dubious or forged document of any kind will be submitted by politicians during the elections. We’ve had instances of forged NYSC certificates, tax clearance certificates, academic certificates filled in by politicians like in the case of Bayelsa, to stand for elections and this leads the country to embarrassment and the electorate are shortchanged"

Group partners with IPAC

The Chairman of IPAC, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, has expressed the council's will to work with the organisation and bring their mission to fruition.

Dantalle described the problem of certificate forgery as self-inflicted, noting that the development put forward by the institute is a step in the right direction.

Dantalle said:

“This partnership, for me and the council, is a welcome development. It must be encouraged and consolidated.”

FG vows to expose Nigerians parading fake certificates

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the minister of education, led by Prof. Tahir Mamman, said the FG will uncover individuals with fake certificates in Nigeria, following an investigation into degree mills.

Mamman stressed the need to maintain educational integrity and pledged collaboration with relevant agencies to restore the system's credibility.

Source: Legit.ng