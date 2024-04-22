Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has joined the vice chancellor of the Bell University of Technology, Otta in Ogun state, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, to demand the inclusion of private university students in the recently signed Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

The former president and the university vice-chancellor made the demand on Monday, April 22, while commissioning the Asiwaju Onafowokan, Coleman Wires and Cables building at the university's College of Postgraduate Studies in Ogun state.

While supporting Prof Ojediran's demand, Obasanjo called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to investigate concerns about the exclusion of students from private universities from the NELFUND scheme.

The former military general also called for the implementation of the scheme without corruption.

In his address, the vice chancellor commended the efforts of private universities and expatiated on the importance of their students being included in the scheme.

Ojediran criticised the exclusion of private university students from the student loan scheme and wondered why private universities were not included in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

According to the vice-chancellor, the decision to exclude the private universities was not in tandem with the realities on the ground and Nigerians' expectations.

He highlighted what parents went through to ensure that their children remained in schools, either private or public, as a result of the economic downturn.

