A residential building known as Agboye Estate in Ketu, Lagos state, partially collapsed due to heavy rainfall

The building, which houses hundreds of residents in over 500 rooms, initially collapsed on Saturday and then again on Sunday, September 17

Two individuals were reported injured and taken to a private hospital while the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has cordoned off the premises

Ketu, Lagos state - A school-turned-residential building in the Ketu area of Lagos state partially collapsed.

According to Punch, the building has over 500 rooms with hundreds of residents and is known as Agboye Estate on Oduntan Street, Ketu.

A building with over 500 rooms, named Agboye Estate, has collapsed in Lagos. Photo credit: @iam_fifty_fifty

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the building first caved in on Saturday afternoon following hours of rainfall that greeted most parts of Lagos.

On Sunday afternoon, as residents were still trying to salvage their belongings, the building crumbled again, destroying another structure inside the compound before collapsing completely.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Agboye Estate building collapse: Two people injured

At least two persons are reportedly injured and have been used to a private hospital.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has reportedly cordoned off the premises.

It was learnt that the affected compound housing several defective buildings had been marked for demolition by Lagos officials.

Flood wreaks havoc in Lagos, NEMA reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the heavy downpour of rain in the early hours of Saturday, September 16, resulted in a disturbing flood that wreaked havoc in the streets of Lagos state.

Some affected areas include the LASU-Igando Road, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, and the other regions on the Lagos mainland.

Disturbing photos and videos have also gone viral on social media to show the extent of the damage caused by the flood. Reacting to this development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued an advisory warning to residents of Lagos affected by the flood.

Flood traps Abuja residents in their houses

In another similar development, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were recently treated to hours of ceaseless rainfall.

Many people were trapped in their houses due to the endless rainfall, which resulted in floods in the Trade Moore area of Lugbe.

Nigerians have reacted to the flood, which appears to be an annual disaster in the Trade Moore area of Lugbe.

Source: Legit.ng