FCT, Abuja - The administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stressed that there should be no more reason for hospitals to reject injured persons.

This was conveyed by Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, the minister of women affairs, in a social media post on Wednesday, October 11.

Tinubu's government not happy with Great Olorunfemi's death.

'Rejection of victims by hospitals not proper'

The minister fumed at the circumstances surrounding the death of Great Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Network (YALI), who tragically died in September. She was allegedly denied treatment at the Maitama General Hospital for not providing a police report.

According to minister Ohanenye, “this mayhem cannot be swept under the carpet”.

It would be recalled that Olorunfemi died from the injuries sustained from an attack by 'one chance' operators in Abuja, the Nigerian capital territory.

The term "one chance car" is associated with cars used to rob unsuspecting passengers of their valuables.

Ohanenye said she paid a “surprise visit” to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Maitama General Hospital and “made it clear that a follow-up is imperative on this matter”.

She lamented that the issue of hospitals denying treatment for people not providing a police report ‘has become a recurring decimal as subsequently die’.

She said:

“The life of every woman and child must be protected at all costs. The deceased wasn't just a daughter, she was also a citizen of our dear country Nigeria and she was entitled to the protection of her fundamental human rights.”

The minister continued:

“I met the Matron in charge of the Accident and Emergency Unit, Mrs Habiba Musa who stated that the deceased was on Thursday, 26th September, brought in dead and was not denied medical attention.

"I was informed of an independent panel of investigation sitting at the Health Secretariat. I moved to the venue of the said seating."

Addressing the panelists in a video sighted by Legit.ng, Ohanenye said:

“You and I know that this is not the first time that this issue is happening. It happens in most of the hospitals. They keep rejecting people. We are changing the narratives now with the new president (Tinubu). It cannot continue.”

Rage follows Great Olorunfemi's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Maitama General Hospital was accused of negligence after refusing to treat Olorunfemi.

Olorunfemi was reportedly left in bad condition outside the hospital's premises after the facility door was shut at her and the good samaritan who brought her for treatment.

