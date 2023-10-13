The ongoing “Exercise Clean Sweep” has resulted in the recovery of 93 unexploded bombs (ordnances) at the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos

Legit.ng reports that the exercise was flagged off earlier this week to disinfect the epicentre of the 2002 bomb blast at the cantonment

According to an army official, Colonel Abdulrazaq Kazeem, the recovered bombs were in various types and sizes

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Nigerian Army (NA) said it has recovered 93 unexploded ordnances (bombs) at the Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos.

The ordnances were discovered in the Army’s ongoing operation dubbed ‘Exercise Clean Sweep’, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Army begins removal of unexploded bombs

Legit.ng reports that the exercise, flagged off on Tuesday, October 10, was to clear the area following the 2002 bomb blast that rocked the cantonment.

The recovered bombs, according to the Army, were in various calibres and descriptions.

Colonel Abdulrazaq Kazeem, the Director at the Directorate of Explosives Search and Disposal, Nigeria Army Engineers/Coordinator of the ‘Exercise Clean Sweep’, made the disclosure in his maiden briefing on the update of the exercise on Thursday, October 12.

Business Day quoted him as saying at the event.

“We have so far recovered 93 ordnances of different calibers.

"So at 93, we are not yet up to the explosives, we measure it in kilograms, so once we get to that particular explosive limit, then we’ll move to the range”.

2002 Lagos armoury explosion

The Lagos armoury explosion was the accidental detonation of a large stock of high explosives at a military storage facility in Lagos on January 27, 2002.

The fires created by the debris from this explosion created a panic that spread to other areas.

As people fled the flames, many stumbled into a concealed canal and drowned.

The explosion and its aftermath are believed to have killed at least 1,100 people and displaced over 20,000, with many thousands injured or homeless.

The government of Nigeria launched an enquiry, which blamed the Nigerian Army for failing to properly maintain the base or to decommission it when instructed in 2001.

