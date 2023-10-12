Some officers in the Nigeria Police Force were on Thursday, October 12, promoted to a higher rank

On Thursday, October 12, the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the promotion of 5718 senior police officers comprising those in general duties and specialist cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

Full details of the senior police officers' promotion

The senior police officers promoted include Commissioners of Police and Deputies who appeared before the Commission for promotion interview; a condition mandatory for their promotions, The Punch reported.

The spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, and disclosed that the PSC approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs); 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police and 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners. This was as 33 Chief Superintendents of Police were also elevated to Assistant Commissioners.

The Guardian reported that the Commission further approved the promotion of 265 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents; 59 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents and 4750 Assistant Superintendents and another 146 Assistant Superintendents omitted during the May 2022 promotion exercise elevated to Deputy Superintendents.

For the Specialists cadre, the Commission approved the promotion of two Assistant Commissioners of Police; one from Airwing and the other from Forensic to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners; 47 CSPs comprising 23 Medical Doctors and 24 Veterinary Doctors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

One hundred and Ninety (190) Superintendents of Police from the Computer Info-Tech Unit; another eight from Works; one workshop; twelve transport; two forensic; two handwriting; one ballistics; one religion and one Veterinary Doctor were also promoted.

Forty-seven Specialists of Assistant Superintendents of Police rank and of different Units were promoted to Deputy Superintendents.

