The Nigerian Police Service Commission (PSC) has named Officer Mohammed Aminu to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)

Mohammed Aminu made headlines weeks back after popular Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti assaulted him

The Police officer's promotion has triggered different reactions on social media, with some netizens raising questions

Officer Mohammed Aminu, who made headlines in May after he was assaulted by popular Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti, during an encounter on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state, has been promoted.

Daily Trust reported that the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday, July 20, announced the promotion of Officer Mohammed Aminu to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

According to the PSC, the officer reflected a remarkable display of professionalism even in the face of aggression.

Netizens react as Police promote officer after being slapped by Seun Kuti

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamdx2:

"The police man was calm that is an act of professional."

eko.savage:

"Oluwa funmi ni Igbati igbega (promotional slap)."

olatunde_89:

"Prayer point at CAC on Sunday... Call in the name of Jesus three times, Lord, slap me with the need of promotion this week."

speakout_coach:

"So what about Seun kuti , he still needs to be prosecuted according to the law. We shouldn't condone unruly behavior, let justice prevail."

goldutd:

"I decree into your life,slap that will promote you shall locate you this morning if you believe tap ❤️."

kvng__dej:

"See the people you guy are defending. He went into a coma after the slap but was still walking up and down and talking ."

dotunpapas:

"So na coma easy like that, if na by that all citizens wey don chup slap from police for Don come finish."

Video emerges as Seun Kuti slaps officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Seun Kuti slapping a police officer in Lagos state went viral on social media.

The son of Afrobeat originator Fela Kuti was seen aggressively approaching the police officer and pushing him on the chest during the confrontation.

Seun was later arrested by the Police and was released on bail in May.

