A bride lashed out at one of her asoebi girls who made a mistake during a group dance on her wedding day

As they danced together, the girl made a mistake in her step and this provoked the bride who immediately pushed her

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many recounting their experiences at weddings

A video of a bride tackling her asoebi girl on her wedding day yes gone viral on social media, eliciting reactions from netizens.

The trending video showed the Nigerian bride standing with her 'asoebi' girls for an epic group dance.

Bride tackles asoebi girl for spoiling video Photo credit: @bettygold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride knocks asoebi girl in video

However, as they started the dance, one of the asoebi girls missed her step and the bride wasn't happy about it.

The clip shared by @bettygold on TikTok showed the angry bride pushing the asoebi girl and abruptly bringing the dance to an end.

"She spoilt my video," the bride captioned the post on TikTok.

Reactions as bride knocks asoebi girl

The TikTok video quickly went viral as social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some people found the video funny, others questioned why she had to push her the way she did. The rest insisted that she deserved what she got.

@Exclusive_royal_kitchenware asked:

"Why you push her like that ni?"

@Gold said:

"But where she dey go? ogbanje."

@Priceless reacted:

"Na from there she go Dey go home."

@Christy said:

"It actually feels like she did it on purpose."

@Lizzie asked:

"Una no fit wipe am cord?"

@HasyGrin_6 said:

"Na the groom ex."

@LAVENDER said:

"She’s not happy for you Walai."

@Faith wrote:

"Why do I feel like the Asoebi girl intentionally stood in the bride’s way? I may be wrong sha."

@perpephil said:

"Over sabi busy body omoh this thing pain me like say na me be the bride."

@blakie_dc remarked:

"Nah why you push am like this you don do too much like so."

@CLEVER said:

"Where she dey go? Make sure she leaves from the reception hall. Don’t trust her with your hubby."

@Mmesoma added:

"It’s the fact dat she didn’t move out of the way after she clearly noticed she was blocking the bride."

Bride attacks groom on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that chaos ensued at a wedding after the bride suddenly lashed out at the groom during their wedding in Rwanda.

Footage captured at the wedding depicted the bride and the groom exiting a grand building before heading to church for their nuptials.

Source: Legit.ng