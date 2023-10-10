Maj.-Gen. Umar Mohammed, the ex-Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited, has received seven years sentencing

Mohammed was found guilty of the 14 of 18 count charges levelled against him and was subsequently sentenced for stealing $2,178,900 and N1.65 billion

The former general was sentenced by the Maj.-Gen. James Myam-led eight-man panel on charges bordering on forgery, misappropriation of funds and forgery

FCT, Abuja - Maj.-Gen. Umar Mohammed, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing $2,178,900 and N1.65 billion.

According to The Nation, Mohammed was sentenced for stealing the money that belonged to the Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) by the Nigerian Army Special Court-martial in Abuja on Tuesday, October 10.

The former general was found guilty of a 14-count charge among the 18-count charges brought against him before the court and was subsequently sentenced.

The charges brought against him border on conspiracy, forgery and misappropriation of funds.

He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him.

Why army general was sentenced to seven years in prison

When the sitting resumed on Tuesday before the judgment was delivered, the Maj.-Gen. James Myam-led eight-man panel stated that the convicted top military general was guilty of 14 of the 18 charges.

The panel ruled that count one was brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Myam panel further said that the offence was punishable under section 390 (7), adding the charge was also brought pursuant to section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 2004.

According to the panel, the prosecuting counsel called 24 witnesses while the defence counsel only called two witnesses.

