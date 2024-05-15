The Nigeria U-17 football team, Golden Eaglets has gotten a new team captain ahead of WAFU B U17 AFCON qualifying tournament in Ghana

A secondary school boy, Simon Cletus, was named as the Golden Eaglets team captain on Wednesday, May 15

The Golden Eaglets champion will lock horns with Burkina Faso on Thursday, May 16 to defend the tournament they won in 2022

Accra, Ghana - The Nigeria U-17 football team, Golden Eaglets has named a secondary school boy, Simon Cletus, as team captain.

The Golden Eaglets is the youngest team that represents Nigeria in football tournaments.

As reported by Complete Sports, the defending champion will lock horns with Burkina Faso on Thursday, May 16 at the WAFU B U17 AFCON qualifying tournament in Ghana

The Nigeria junior team is in Group B alongside the Burkina Faso, Togo, and Niger Republic.

The Golden Eaglets clinched the WAFU B U17 AFCON title in 2022 after a hard-fought victory over Burkina Faso in the regional final.

Cletus plays for Mavlon FC as an attacking midfielder.

According to SoccerNigeria, the teenager is an Intelligent and all-action midfielder who scores and creates goals.

His form will go a long way to determine how far the Golden Eaglets will soar in Ghana and beyond.

Nigerians react as boy become Golden Eaglets captain

Some Nigerians have reacted to the emergence of a secondary school student as Golden Eaglet captains. Legit.ng captured some of them.

Ọgbẹni Abbey @Ogbeniabbey

A good step in the right direction. May Olodumare guide him right.

TWT @tundebrooks

That's good. I remember Nduka Ugbade said he was preparing for his WAEC exams when he was called up to the U17 team in 1985.

Bolade Oladoye @BoLLyDeee

The way we are going we will never qualify for U-17 Mundial again .

My time in high after you train all mornings on match day mercenaries would be used because one is considered too young and inexperienced to play for your high school. Things have really changed.

Akogun First @akogunfirst

Our football is back to the grassroot. Thank God.

Dom @Dominic_Ebi

Finally we are getting there. Thank God for modern technology. No more age group cheats.

