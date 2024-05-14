A Nigerian correctional centre has gotten many talking after it flaunts its-well-equipped, top-rated hotel with many modern facilities

The hotel will serve as the business arm of the institution, which is setting the pace in the industry

Many Nigerians express surprise at the revelation, with many throwing tantrums as to who will be willing to stay inside the edifice

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) recently shared photos on their Facebook page, offering a glimpse into the impressive features of their hotel venture, the Nigerian Correctional Service Hotel (COCOS).

This initiative marks a significant development for the NCoS, showcasing their diversification beyond traditional correctional service functions.

The hotel, located at KYC La Villa Diamante City Estate in Abuja, is a product of the NCoS Staff Cooperative Society's acquisition of a 160-unit property.

The official unveiling ceremony for COCOS took place on March 1, 2021, graced by the presence of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Nigerian prison's hotel equipped with facilities

The photos reveal a thoughtfully designed hotel, boasting 108 well-appointed rooms. Guests can look forward to a range of amenities that cater to both business and leisure travellers.

Whether seeking relaxation by the inviting swimming pool, hosting productive meetings in the conference hall, or enjoying panoramic views from the rooftop garden, COCOS appears well-equipped to provide a comfortable and versatile experience.

Prison's hotel has gym section

The addition of a gym caters to guests seeking to maintain their fitness routines while on the go. While the details of "other amenities" haven't been officially disclosed, one can expect the inclusion of standard hotel offerings like a restaurant, bar, and potentially laundry services.

NCoS commenced test operations for COCOS in August 2021. This trial period likely served to iron out any operational kinks before a full launch.

