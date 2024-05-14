Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Sambisa, Borno state - Nigerian Army personnel have killed a top Boko Haram commander, Tahir Baga.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, May 14, Tahir was killed on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Sambisa forest.

Troops kill popular Boko Haram insurgent.

A source said:

“Tahir Baga, was a close ally to Abubakar Shekau. He was among the first set who founded the Boko Haram movement in Maiduguri before moving into Sambisa forest with likes of Mamman Nur, Khalid Albarnawi, Abubakar Shekau, Kaka Ali, Mustapha Chad, Abu Maryam and Abu Krimima."

The source added:

“Tahir Baga was a revered Imam who was respected among the sect. He had on several basis truncated efforts of many fighters and their families to surrender and has also pushed many under-aged girls to go on bombing after convincing that they will be granted paradise as everlasting reward.”

Legit.ng reports that since 2009, Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions in northeast Nigeria, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Millions of people have been displaced across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, the three states most affected by the crisis.

More to follow...

