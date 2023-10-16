A tip-off gotten by the police command in Ogun State has led to the arrest of four suspects caught with a human skull

It was gathered that one of the suspects is a pastor of Christ Liberty Evangelism Church in the Ota area of the state

The police confirmed that all four suspects have confessed to the allegations of ritual level against them

Abeokuta, Ogun - An emerging report has revealed that a group of individuals, including a pastor from the Christ Liberty Evangelism Church in Rosco, Iyana Iyesi, Ota, identified as Oyenekan Oluwaseyi, and three others, were apprehended in the Saje Area of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State for possession of a human skull.

As reported by Punch, on Sunday, October 15, Oluwaseyi and the three accomplices, identified as Ibrahim Agbowewe (30 years old), Suleiman Ogunbunmi (40 years old), and Gafari Akinsanya (57 years old), were taken into custody by the state police command in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the four suspects had admitted to their involvement in the alleged crime. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

An inside source from the police command revealed that the suspects allegedly had plans to use a human skull for ritual purposes.

The arrest occurred after members of the public reported the suspicious activities and movements of the suspects in the area.

Police get intel for arrest

In response to the tip-off, law enforcement officers quickly arrived and detained the individuals. Additionally, they seized other items, including a large calabash, a black Toyota Camry car, and a ram found in the suspects' possession, all of which were transported to the police station.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrests, noting that the four suspects had admitted to their involvement in the alleged crime.

Odutola said:

“We arrested the four of them. They have since confessed that they wanted to use the head for blessings and money rituals. The investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the incident."

