Gunmen kidnapped the wife and two children of Kwara lawmaker, Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government

The gunmen reportedly kidnapped the victims after invading their residence around 1 a.m. on Monday

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped last year in September and later rescued by the police

Kwara state - The wife and two children of Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government in the Kwara State House of Assembly, have been kidnapped by gunmen.

According to Daily Trust, the gunmen stormed the residence of the lawmaker around 1 a.m. on Monday, October 16.

Gunmen abduct Kwara’s lawmaker’s wife and children Photo Credit: Nigerian Police Force

Source: Facebook

A community leader in Shao said the invaders shot sporadically before whisking the victims away into the nearby bush

“Their whereabouts have remained unknown although one of them who contacted the family was yet to make a demand for ransom, saying he was not with the others in the forest yet to harmonise the agreed price.

“But in the meantime, the lawmaker has been advised to relocate from the town”

Confirming the incident, the chairman of the state vigilantes, Alhaji Ibrahim Saka, said people have been sent to look for the victims.

“Yes, it’s true and we have dispatched some of our men to comb the forest for their possible rescue”.

It was gathered that the lawmaker’s wife and son were also kidnapped in September 2022.

The police rescued them after the payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom.

As reported by Vanguard, a source said the victims' whereabouts remained unknown.

“One of the kidnappers who contacted the family said he was not yet with his colleagues in the forest to harmonise their price”

While reacting to the incident, the state police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, said, “Details are still sketchy but I will get back as soon as we have a comprehensive update of the incident”.

Gunmen invade El-Rufai estate Abuja, abduct resident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that residents of the Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) located in Bwari raised an alarm over rising cases of kidnapping within the area.

This followed the latest incident in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, in the Area, popularly known as El-Rufai Estate.

The victim, Chinedu, was whisked away from his house within the estate.

Source: Legit.ng