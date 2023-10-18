Ehime Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) residents in Imo State have been greeted with a tragic incident

Reports confirmed that unknown gunmen invaded the Ezeala/Ezike community in Umuezeala and abducted a man in his house

This man, identified as Innocent Obi, was said to be an ex-military personnel turned Deputy Registrar at a federal polytechnic

Ehime Mbano, Imo - An emerging report in Imo State has confirmed that gunmen assassinated Innocent Obi, the Deputy Registrar of Federal Polytechnic, Uwana, Ebonyi State.

The assailants, believed to be Biafra agitators, attacked Obi at his home in the Ezeala/Ezike community in Umuezeala, Ehime Mbano LGA.

The Imo State Police Command is yet to release an official statement about the tragic incident. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

Obi, known locally as “Onye Army,” had retired from the military before taking up a role at Federal Polytechnic Uwana.

He was a candidate for the position of substantive registrar at the institution before his untimely death.

It was gathered that the attackers, numbering over six and disguised in military and police uniforms, invaded Obi’s home around 10 p.m.

The shooting forced everyone who had come out to rescue Obi to flee. The gunmen abducted Obi and left heavy blood stains in the house.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, one of the sources said:

“They broke through the main door and started using machetes and axes on him. His cry for help attracted villagers to the scene, but the boys, who were operating on three motorcycles, started shooting consistently into the air.

“The villagers summoned a search party for him the following day, on Saturday. It was late Sunday afternoon that we got information about a decomposing corpse lying between Ehime Mbano and Ahiazu Mbaise."

Eyewitness recount incident

The source spoke on Sunday that when their representatives arrived at the location, they discovered the lifeless body of our fellow community member, Dee Onye Army. He had been brutally murdered in a manner that left his identity unrecognizable.

Dee Onye Army was known for his commitment to providing educational opportunities for local youths, the source reiterated.

It was also gathered that he ensured that countless young individuals were granted admission to schools. He led a modest lifestyle despite his contributions and never flaunted his wealth.

The source said:

"It is unfortunate that he had only recently begun the construction of his house in the village, and it had just reached the decking stage when he met his untimely demise."

Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s wife, children in Kwara

Similarly, gunmen kidnapped the wife and two children of Kwara lawmaker Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government.

The gunmen reportedly kidnapped the victims after invading their residence around 1 a.m. on Monday.

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped last year in September and later rescued by the police.

Source: Legit.ng