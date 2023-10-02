A student of the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina state was killed by his colleague during a fight over a romantic relationship with a girl

This was confirmed by the police, who revealed that eight students were involved in the heated brawl over the girl

At least six persons have been arrested, including a 21-year-old identified as the alleged killer

Dutsinma, Katsina - An unnamed 21-year-old undergraduate of the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina state has been arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague during a brawl over a female student.

This development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, on Saturday, September 30.

The police confirmed the arrest of six other suspects involved in the incident. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

According to Abubakar-Sadiq, the deceased was identified as Abubakar Nasir-Barda, who was in his second year at the institution.

It was gathered that the brawl started when eight other colleagues argued over a romantic relationship with a female student of the same institution.

The police spokesperson revealed that the argument got heated, and Nasir-Barda was killed during the brawl.

As reported by The Cable, the police spokesperson said:

“On Sept. 28, 2023, a tragic incident occurred at Darawa quarters, Dutsinma local government area, involving eight students of the Federal University Dutsinma,” Abubakar-Sadiq said.

“The incident was the result of a heated altercation between the students over a relationship with a fellow female student, which escalated tragically, leading to the death of one of the students involved.”

Police arrest six suspects

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the arrest of six students involved in the heated brawl that led to the killing of Nasir-Barda.

It was also confirmed that an investigation had been opened over the incident to uncover the factors that led to the murder of Nasir-Barda.

Abubakar-Sadiq has appealed to the University community and its immediate environment to avail the police with any helpful information that would help the case.

He also noted that the state police commissioner extended his condolence to the deceased's family, promising to get to the root of the matter as he urged residents and students to keep calm.

He said:

“We convey our sympathies and support during this difficult time.”

