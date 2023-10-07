The Anambra state police command has raided an insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South local government area of the state

Anambra state, Orumba - Operatives of the Anambra state police command rescued a Catholic priest and two others after raiding an insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South local government area of the state on Friday, October 6.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, October 7, The Punch reported.

Police raid insurgents' camp

Ikenga said various arms and ammunition, including stolen items, were recovered from the camp

He added that the police arrested the three-member gang responsible for the spate of abductions in Orumba North, South and parts of Aguata LGAs in recent times.

“Three abducted persons, including a reverend father, were rescued unhurt. Nine vehicles and three pump action guns were recovered. Three suspects were arrested.

“Also recovered were stolen camouflage uniform, Biafra flag, several handsets, flash drives, and sim cards that will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution."

Vanguard reported that Ikenga said the mission was accomplished by a team Forward Operating Base (FOB), comprising military and paramilitary services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu.

Nigerian troops raid IPOB camps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian troops under Operation Udo Ka in the southeast region have raided Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) terrorist camps in Ebonyi and Abia states.

While the IPOB camp in Ebonyi is located in Mpu village in Ivo local government area, that of Abia is located in Ohafia local government area.

During the raid at the IPOB camp in Ebonyi state, troops arrested five suspects, according to Major General Musa Danmadami, Director of Defence Media Operations.

Nigerian Army raids IPOB camp

Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) under the auspices of Operation UDO KA II successfully conducted a raid on the hideouts of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The raid, at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state, was carried out on Thursday, August 10, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies.

