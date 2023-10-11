No fewer than six prominent Nigerians have been rumoured to have passed on on social media in the recent past.

The latest on the list of former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who was rumoured to have died on Monday, October 9, 2023.

At least six prominent Nigerians like Gowon, Akeredolu and 4 others have been falsely reported dead Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu/Kashim Shettima/@BashirAhmaad

Source: UGC

Gowon, however, dismissed the rumour stating that he is very much around and not in a hurry to leave.

As reported by The Nation, here is the list of six prominent Nigerians who have been falsely reported dead:

Yakubu Gowon

The rumoured death of the retired Army general went viral on social media on Monday, October 9.

Gowon’s aide, Adeyeye E. Ajayi, however, in a statement debunked the rumours that the former Head of State is dead, PM News reported.

The statement released on Monday night partially reads

Ajayi said Gowon is “still around and well.”

“General Gowon is not in a hurry to go anywhere.”

Rotimi Akeredolu

Another Nigerian on that list is the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Reacting to the rumoured death, the state Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement urged the public to dismiss such as false.

Ademola-Olateju, said the “governor is alive and has been attending to state matters, as well as delegating state functions.”

Akeredolu, who was battling with illness has now resumed his duties as executive governor of Ondo State.

Ibrahim Babaginda

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd), was rumoured to have died in December 2019.

Babangida’s rumoured death went viral on social media death in the early hours of Dec 15, 2019.

However, Babangida’s media aide at the time, Prince Kassim Agegbua, dismissed false reports, stating that the former military ruler was very much alive and bubbling.

Olu Jacobs

It’s not only political leaders that have to deal with their alleged death flying on social media.

Veteran actor Olu Jacobs has found himself in this unfortunate situation more than once with the most recent in August last year.

A few days after the rumour went viral, his wife, Joke Silva took to social media to refute the claims.

Pete Edochie

Another Nollywood veteran, who is not new to the rumoured death is Pete Edochie.

He was first rumored dead in 2012 and his death also spread on social media in 2022.

The 75-year-old actor was rumored to have been involved in an accident that took his life on the 8th of July, 2022

One of the veteran actor’s sons, Uche Edochie, took to Instagram to state that his father is very much alive and in good health.

He also posted a picture of himself, Pete Edochie, and his grandkids.

Chiwetalu Agu

Chiwetalu Agu is another veteran actor who had to debunk the death rumours circulating about him on February 24, 2020.

Addressing the rumour via his Instagram page, he wrote:

“If you see such nonsense posts on Facebook, please report the owner of the account.”

"I am not in a hurry", General Yakubu Gowon speaks after death rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gowon denied the report of being dead as earlier reported in some media.

In a tweet by NTA, the media aide to the former military leader disclosed that the former head of state said he was still alive and healthy, adding that he was not in a hurry.

Source: Legit.ng