FCT, Abuja - Dipo Awojide, a prominent supporter of President Bola Tinubu, has criticised supporters of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), popularly called 'Atikulated’ and 'Obidients' respectively.

Awojide, a UK-based personal development coach, backed the BBC, after its report said contrary to widespread claims, there is no evidence that President Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

'Tinubu's case different from Adeosun': Awojide

The diaspora-based Nigerian expressed hope that the Supreme Court does justice on Nigeria’s disputed 2023 presidential election.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, October 11:

“A lot of us have been targeted with abuse and defamation for 10 days for not criticising Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Chicago State University records and calling him a certificate forger.

“Remember that the Registrar of the University has repeatedly said under oath that he attended the University and graduated with a degree. Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC case was clear for any sensible person to see. Still, one called for an investigation. Mmesoma Ejikeme’s case of forgery of JAMB result was clear for anyone with a brain. Still, one called for investigation. Infact, in the end, I pleaded for mercy for her and for her to be allowed to complete her education.

“In Bola Tinubu’s case, the allegation of forgery was never proven and is yet to be proven. Innuendos, fake news, dirty political propaganda, smear campaigns and targeted abuse shouldn’t make any of you sensible people fall for these satanic tricks. Has the BBC also been paid? Is the BBC looking for an appointment? Will they deport the BBC Anti-Fake News Department?

“I hope the Supreme Court will do justice and make a final pronouncement on this issue.”

BBC says no evidence Tinubu forged

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that the BBC's Global Disinformation Team said there is no evidence that the CSU certificate that President Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

According to the BBC, there was no evidence to support the allegation levelled by Atiku.

