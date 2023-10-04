President Bola Tinubu's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has slammed Oby Ezekwesili's comments about his principal

The former minister of education had described President Tinubu's attempt to conceal his academic records as a disgrace

Ajayi, on the other hand, stated that the stance of Ezekwesili in matters of public affairs is 'reckless and indisciplined'

FCT, Abuja - The senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has slammed the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, for her remark on the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu's academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU)

Recall that a US Court in Chicago recently granted the request of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Mrs Ezekwesili, in her recent social media post, taunted President Bola Bola Tinubu over his certificate. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Annette Riedl

Justice Jeffrey Gilbert ordered CSU to make President Tinubu's academic records available to the former vice president.

Meanwhile, Ezekwesili, who served as minister under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, tackled President Tinubu.

Via her X handle, formerly Twitter, she wrote:

“How so much easier it would have been for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have saved the country and people the embarrassment of this Chicago State University -CSU court case by instantly and voluntarily asking the institution to publish his academic credentials!

"How difficult could that have been? How so less traumatic such exemplary disclosure to remove all doubts would have been for Nigerians."

Tinubu's aide tackles Ezekwesili

In a swift response to Ezekwesili, Tinubu's aide, Ajayi, described the former minister intervening in public affairs as 'reckless and indisciplined'.

He wrote:

"In a manner typical of her, she has jumped on the Atiku Abubakar's groundless Chicago State University matter in deference to her base instincts.

"Every matter is an opportunity for Madam Oby to play to the gallery. Having attained certain level and public status in life, a measure of decorum is expected."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the comment session to also slam the former minister for her social media post that aimed a dig at President Tinubu.

Lex Akindumila wrote:

"You’re expecting sense from nonsense. Don’t bother, it won’t come.

"Medhi Hassan’s question about whether her former boss and ‘bosom friend’ is corrupt is still hanging in the air, she can’t answer.

"Not a word from her on the destruction in the SE till date. Shameless hypocrite."

Olamilekan Gbolagade wrote:

"IPOB is running in her blood. It’s Igbo thing, just like Peter Obi who was a former governor,worked under previous presidents but claiming new order politician and instigating his headless mob against other politicians in the country."

@iamchimex_pitts wrote:

"Bitter leaf gang!"

Chicago University Certificate Saga: Tinubu’s Foreign Affairs Minister reacts

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to forget about the controversy surrounding the academic records of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

This Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar during a live telecast on Channels TV breakfast programme, 'Sunrise Daily'.

He stated that more important national issues need adequate attention rather than a certificate conversation.

