A former Nigerian minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has questioned why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not "instantly and voluntarily" ask the Chicago State University to publish his academic credentials

Mrs Ezekwesili stated that President Tinubu should have "led by example" to remove all doubts

Tinubu has been under public scrutiny for months over the certificate he obtained from the Chicago State University, USA

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said President Bola Tinubu embarrassed Nigeria “by not instantly and voluntarily asking the Chicago State University to publish his academic credentials”.

Ezekwesili lamented that some Nigerian leaders “despise transparency” — which she posited, is not ideal.

Peter Obi's top supporter, Oby Ezekwesili, criticises President Tinubu over certificate saga. Photo credits: Obiageli Oby Ezekwesili, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Chicago State University: Ezekwesili tackles Tinubu

Also, the ex-minister asked well-meaning Nigerians to "demand a root and branch reform of the entire electoral and judicial systems" in the country.

She wrote on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, October 3:

“How so much easier it would have been for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have saved the country and people the embarrassment of this Chicago State University -CSU court case by instantly and voluntarily asking the institution to publish his academic credentials! How difficult could that have been? How so less traumatic such exemplary disclosure to remove all doubts would have been for Nigerians.

“Like most Nigerians, it is profoundly embarrassing to field mocking questions on this matter that strikes at the heart of our National Integrity from foreigners. Our Public Leaders of a certain genre despise Transparency and yet it is an antidote to fiascos like this one. As Citizens, at the end of the 2023 electoral process that follows the judgement by the Nigerian Supreme Court @SupremeCourtNg , our work is cut out for us to uncompromisingly demand a root and branch reform of the entire Electoral @inecnigeria and Judicial Systems @njcNig."

Tinubu certificate: Analyst speaks on alleged forgery

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Segun Akinleye, a public affairs analyst, said the onus is on Chicago State University to swear under oath that it was the same certificate issued to Tinubu that the president presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akinleye stated this in a chat with Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng