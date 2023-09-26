President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's APC-led government has been accused of falsehood and propaganda

Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, alleged that the federal government has secretly paid for subsidies

He challenged the federal government to release details of de-regulating petrol landing costs.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has been urged to release the landing cost of petrol and the pricing template used by the government to keep the price of petrol at less than N640 per litre.

Phrank Shaibu, the media aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, made this call via a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, September 25, in reaction to the press release by the national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka.

The federal government has been accused of paying for subsidies without the knowledge of Nigerians. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Shaibu described the federal government information that the petroleum sector had been deregulated as a lie, noting that subsidy was still being paid without the knowledge of Nigerians.

As reported by Daily Sun, he said:

“If the APC is saying subsidy is not back, they should explain how the petrol is still being sold at less than N650 per litre when the international price of crude oil is about $94 per barrel and the exchange rate on the I&E Window is N780/$1 and N1,000/$1 on the parallel market.

“How is it that diesel which has been deregulated currently costs about N1,000 per litre while petrol is over 25% less? A document by the Federal Account Allocation Committee as published by the media, showed that in August 2023, $275million dollars (#169.4billion Naira) was paid as PMS subsidy. Why is the APC still telling barefaced lies? ”

Shaibu drags Tinubu over failure to cut cost of governance

He criticized the APC-led government, urging them to refrain from using propaganda and lies to manipulate Nigerians to cover up their dirty dealings and failure.

Shaibu referred to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who lured Nigeria into believing in an agenda of Agricultural revolution and did not yield any profitable benefits for Nigerians.

He also stated that the anti-corruption campaign of the last administration spearheaded by the former EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was a fluke and a sham.

Shaibu also slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had promised Nigerians to cut the cost of governance but ended up appointing 48 ministers to his executive cabinet.

He said:

“Tinubu claimed he wanted to cut the cost of governance and yet appointed 48 ministers out of which 10 are from his region. Yet the APC claims he is running a fair administration. This is laughable. Adams Oshiomhole even said last month that Tinubu inherited a bad situation. How can a maggot criticise the fly that gave birth to it?”

He also recounted how the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, noted that Nigeria last had an economic boom ten years ago.

Shaibu said Edun's assertions perfectly indicated that the APC-led administration had failed Nigerians.

Revealed: Why Atiku is after Tinubu's academic record at CSU

In another development, the PDP and Atiku Abubakar have continued to say that the alleged identity fraud of President Bola Tinubu would be exposed if Chicago State University released his academic records.

Don Pedro Obaseki, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization's Director of Research and Documentation, said the PDP candidate is determined to reveal the alleged identity fraud committed by President Tinubu.

Obaseki said President Tinubu would be in trouble because he had accepted that it would cause irreparable damage to his image and personality.

