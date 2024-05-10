Afrobeats singer Blackface Naija loves to air his opinion and this time, he advised men to stop wearing female outfits

In a conversation with Legit.ng, he stated that he does not follow the trends and prefers to stick to what he prefers

The singer, who was formerly with the defunct Plantashun Boiz, also shared his fashion mistakes and how he handled it

Afrobeats singer Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, aka Blackface Naija, does not follow fashion trends because he believes it is quite expensive to keep up.

While chatting with Legit.ng, he said that the reason female clothes are now expensive is because men are wearing them too.

Blackface Naija looks lovely in his outfits. Image credit: @blackfacenaija

Source: Instagram

The music star also spoke on other issues in this interesting chat with him.

Men should leave women's outfits - Blackface advises

Speaking of his take on fashion trends and if he follows them, the singer stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I don't follow the trends on what I wear and what I don't wear. I wear what I feel comfortable in. Most of the guys are wearing female clothes. I don't follow such trends and it is because boys now wear female clothes, that is why they are expensive. The ladies will still go to their boyfriends to complain about the cost of their outfits."

He also shared how expensive it is to maintain an enviable fashion sense in Nigeria.

"This is for people who are worried about how they look all the time. I am so busy with my music that I don't bother much about these things. It is expensive to keep that up because you keep buying these designer clothes."

Blackface Naija shares his fashion mistakes

The musician further spoke about his fashion mistakes and how he handles them.

"Some people dress the way they like these days. Some people wear canvas on Agbada. Now, people are turning it into style. Anything one is comfortable in, one can wear it. The fashion mistake I can remember was when I wore a fashion combination that was personal to me. Though it looked wrong, I am cool with it."

Blackface slams Bobrisky, Denrele, and James Brown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blackface Naija went online to call out Bobrisky, Denrele and James Brown and slammed them for wrongly influencing younger generations.

He accused the three effeminate dressers of wrongly messing with the IQs of younger generations with their weird fashion sense asking them to dress as their gender.

However, many have reacted to the singer's comment noting that those who sought to follow Bobrisky and James Brown's lead do so by choice and not by influence.

Source: Legit.ng