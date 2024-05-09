Actress Mercy Johnson has turned deaf ears on allegations against her as she is focused on her family's wellbeing

The mother of four, however, caused a buzz online after she hinted at having a fifth child with her husband

Mercy Johnson's announcement has stirred reactions from her fans and colleagues in the movie industry

Amid the allegations against Mercy Johnson, she appears to be unperturbed as she recently hinted at welcoming a new baby into her family.

This comes as Mercy jumped on the popular 'Throwback Thursday' trend to post a romantic video of herself and her husband, Prince Okojie.

Mercy Johnson says having a 5th child is on her mind. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The fun video showed the mother of four and her husband in different loved-up moods, which left fans gushing.

However, Mercy caused a stir after writing in her caption about having another baby.

Mercy Johnson wrote:

"TBT on a Wednesday….. One more baby for the road …it’s on my mind……"

Watch the video Mercy Johnson shared below:

The Nollywood actress is a mother of three girls and one boy. She recently celebrated her 4th child Divine's 4th birthday.

Celebrities, fans react to Mercy Johnson's announcement

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many expressed how happy they were for the actress and her family. Read the comments below:

joy_atu_official:

"Awwwnnn what a successful and talented witch with her successful husband Lots of love mercy. Please Mama when is tonight's meeting."

potrix102:

"The only Power couple I know."

prettyfatu8:

"Mama give them movie, give them drama, give them pepper and keep living ur life."

julietibrahim:

"Sis ur love for kids is beyond me."

grandeur_travels:

"Beautiful couple. Hhhmmm one more for the road."

thephenomenal_girl:

"We kuku know say e never complete morever this shakara needs to end soon. We can't breatheee anymore."

callmi_x_star_:

"Abeg when mama go share witchcraft for us?"

What AGN said about Mercy Johnson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the AGN dismissed the rumour that Mercy Johnson was on the boat that claimed the lives of some of its members, including Jnr Pope.

This was after a survivor, Thank God Ikoma, had gone to testify of how he escaped and said Mercy Johnson was also on the boat.

In a letter released by the guild, it stated that the person Thank God was referring to was not Mercy Johnson but her former PA, who was called by the sobriquet Emeka Mercy Johnson.

Source: Legit.ng