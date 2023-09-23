Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has reportedly generated N1.9bn revenue for the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS)

Isiaku Ndatsu Alfa, the acting director of the AGIS, disclosed that since the minister issued a two-week ultimatum, property owners owing ground rents have kept their offices busy

Alfa said since Wike issued the threat and started the publication of the debtors' details, the AGIS has generated N1.9bn, and it is projected to double by the end of September

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has made a groundbreaking of over N1 billion after issuing a two-week ultimatum to those owing ground rent in Nigeria's capital or having their property revoked.

According to Leadership, the order has led to the recovery of N1 billion in one month as the headquarters of the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) became a centre of activities as property owners rushed to pay their debts.

It was observed that the debtors of ground rents visited the AGIS office daily so that they could beat the ultimatum issued by the minister and prevent their property from impending revocation.

Isiaku Ndatsu Alfa, the acting director of the AGIS, disclosed that the payment for the ground rent has been on the rise since Wike made the threat and started publishing the details of the debtors.

How Wike's revocation threat increases AGIS revenue in 1 month

According to Nsatsu, the collections from June to July were at the lowest, but soon after the order by the minister in August, ground rents revenue increased to N500 million and steadily to over N1 billion.

He disclosed that as of September 17, 2023, the agency had generated N1.9 billion, projected to double by the end of the month.

Wike's revocation order has recently affected some top politicians and organisations, including Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election.

