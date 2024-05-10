Real Warri Pikin has tackled Abuja men for refusing to get married and turning their ladies to baby mamas

In a video she made, she said a lot of ladies are ready for marriage, but men are running away from the commitment

According to her, she met her husband in Abuja and has been enjoying her marriage as she advised men to settle down

Nigerian comedian, Anita Asuoha, professionally known as Real Warri Pikin, has expressed her grievance to men living in Abuja over their way of life.

The humour merchant, who lost drastic weight, said many men are not willing to get married but prefer to have baby mamas.

She noted that men would say they just wanted baby mamas. Real Warri Pikin added that a lot of ladies are ready to settle down, so the men should brace up.

Real Warri Pikin slams men over marriage. Photo credit @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Real Warri Pipkin says marriage is sweet

In the recording, the comedian, who hosted RMD, explained that men would say marriage was a trap.

Speaking further, she noted that the assertion was not true. According to her, she met her husband in Abuja and she has been enjoying marriage.

Real Warri Pikin shares men excuses

Sharing some excuses men gave, she said they would say they are not emotionally available to settle down. Real Warri Pikin also mentioned that some men would say they can't love the lady the way she deserved to be loved.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@macjoey_oluremi_abiola:

"No wife material most of dem na ashewo."

@sweetscentsbyjazzybackup:

"No be to dey wear native, wear oud, hang green idcard. Always “working on something”! Plenty of them no even get house o, them dey find babe wey go give them small green light make them move in."

@lifenosupposehard:

"Marriage doesn’t benefits men, the risk outweighs the benefits. The only thing men gain in the child, which any woman can give. So let them be."

@seamles_ty:

"Then be gay that y."

@adeoluolatomide:

"We many wey dey enjoy marriage"... I love the sound of that. Preach, Mama!."

@the_unusual_babe:

"They are not single,they just don’t date women if u know you know."

@noizy__entertainment:

"Lagos and Benin dey learn for where Abuja men dey be that."

@ikaydardison:

"And when you choose a life partner. You are choosing someone who will affect everything in your life,Your mental health, your peace of mind,The love inside of you, your frequency.How you get through tragedies,How your children will be raised and so much more. Choose wisely!"

@jennyritzystitches:

"How about Lagos men? Best in sharing communicable diseases.".

@justanigerianman:

"You want him to marry and cheat? thats another issue."

Real Warri Pikin lands in Ghana

Legit.ng had reported that Real Warri Pikin was in Ghana for Moses Bliss' Wedding.

She shared a video of when she got to the airport and when she landed in Ghana for the ceremony.

Immediately she landed, she announced that she had come to pick her wife.

Source: Legit.ng