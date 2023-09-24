President Bola Tinubu's led federal government has been urged to carry out extensive findings regarding the missing $15bn, N200bn of oil revenues

SERAP, made this request to the president while noting that the money was meant to fix the nation's bad refineries

The group urged the president to disclose the details and reveal the identity of those suspected to be responsible for the missing and unaccounted public funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up a presidential panel of enquiry to promptly probe the missing US$15 billion of oil revenues, and N200 billion budgeted to repair the nation's refineries.

SERAP is calling on President Tinubu to probe the grim "allegations of the missing and unaccounted public funds from between the years 2020 and 2021, as documented by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI)," PremiumTimes reported.

The group further urged Tinubu to “name and shame anyone suspected to be responsible for the missing and unaccounted for public funds and to ensure their effective prosecution as well as the full recovery of any proceeds of crime,” Vanguard report added.

Tinubu was further asked “to fully implement all the recommendations by NEITI in its 2021 report, and to use any recovered proceeds of crime.”

In the letter dated Saturday, September 23, and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said:

“There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these serious allegations. Taking these important measures would end the impunity of perpetrators.”

