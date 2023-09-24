The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of telling lies and propaganda

Phrank Shaibu, Spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, made the allegation in a statement issued on Sunday, September 24

Shaibu called on the media in Nigeria to always fact-check claims made by the Tinubu’s government

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has listed ten alleged lies by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Shaibu urged Nigerian media to always fact-check any claim made by the Tinubu’s government to help maintain their credibility, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Fuel subsidy removal, Suspension of UAE visa ban, other alleged lies by Tinubu's govt

Source: Facebook

“My advice to the Nigerian media is to always fact-check any claim made by this government as this would help maintain their credibility. If the Tinubu government says it is morning, go outside to verify if the sun is shining.”

He made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, September 24.

Alleged lies told by Tinubu-led government

According to Atiku's spokesman, the following are alleged lies told by the administration of President Tinubu

"The first lie that was told by Bola Tinubu was in his inaugural speech, where he stated that the petrol subsidy is gone.

“The second lie told by these charlatans was that the United Arab Emirates had lifted the visa ban on Nigerians immediately and that all Nigerians were free to visit Dubai

“A third lie told by this deceptive government is that Tinubu was the first African President to ring the NASDAQ bell. It has since been established that Malawian President, Jakaya Kikwete, rang the bell on September 21, 2011.

“Another lie was a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale on August 27, 2023, where US Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, was quoted as saying, ‘President Joe Biden is asking to meet with you on the sidelines of UNGA and you are the only African leader he has requested to meet. It is a mark of his high regard for your leadership.’ Well, this has turned out to be another embarrassing lie as Tinubu has departed UNGA and never met President Biden.

“A fifth lie was a claim made by Tinubu on the floor of NASDAQ where he stated that ‘We have retooled the exchange rate to a reliable, dependable one figure floating of the naira.

UAE denies lifting visa ban on Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that United Arab Emirates (UAE) official has denied the claim that the Arab nation has lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

The source who asked not to be named disclosed this in a chat.

The source asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media and said, “There are no changes on the Nigeria/UAE travel status so far.”

"Visa ban on Nigerians lifted immediately"

President Tinubu has successfully secured the suspension of the ban on Nigerians who wanted to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his visit to the Arab country.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, and tweeted by the presidency on Monday, September 11.

