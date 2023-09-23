Bloggers and celebrities have been warned to refrain from making affirmative comments about the demise of the late Nigerian rapper Mohbad

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued this warning via social media on Friday, September 21

He said the police and other security agencies might invite some persons for interrogation if it persists

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), through its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has warned bloggers and celebrities not to interfere with the ongoing inquiry into the demise of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

Adejobi issued this warning on Friday, September 2023, via his official X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

The Police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said some persons might be invited for interrogation if they're not careful. Photo Credit: Mohbad/The Nigerian Police

He wrote:

“I have warned the so-called bloggers and celebs to allow us to do our work. They should not use Mohbads’ death to cruise or mobilize followers.They need to wait for the outcome of the investigation."

Adejobi urge bloggers and celebrity to be careful

Adejobi warned that making affirmative comments on social media might attract an invitation by the Nigerian Police Force or other security agencies for questioning or as testifiers.

He wrote:

“Anyone who makes comments (affirmatively) on the issue might be invited by the police or any security agency to corroborate or testify in the case. You’d better be careful and allow the law to take its course. The law is wide and complex and could, at the same time, be flexible. Be warned.”

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Police kicked off the investigation when the body of the late rapper was exhumed for autopsy on Thursday, September 20.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, later announced on the same day that the autopsy test had been completed as they await the result to determine the cause of his demise.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the late rapper has reportedly been transferred to the mortuary following the autopsy's conclusion.

