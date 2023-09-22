The Nigeria Police Force and Lagos State Government have been urged to ensure justice is served in the case of the late singer Mohbad

Human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, who made the call, said the police investigations should not be like previous incidents where justice wasn't served

Recall that police operatives unearthed the corpse of Mohbad for autopsy in the Ikorodu area of Lagos

FCT - Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has urged the police authorities to ensure justice is served in the ongoing investigation over the death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Olajengbesi said it would be unheard of for justice not to be served after conducting an autopsy on the exhumed corpse of Mohbad.

Lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi urges police to dispense justice for Mohbad. Photo Credits: Pelumi Olajengbesi/Mohbad/Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He made the call in a statement issued via his Facebook page on Friday, September 22.

"Let it not be said that after the autopsy conducted on Mohbad's remains on Thursday, September 21, 2023, justice won't eventually be served by the 13-man police investigation committee on the matter," Olajengbesi said.

Police must deliver justice on Mohbad's death

The human rights lawyer called on the police to ensure their investigation is top-notch as they are expected to deliver on this case.

He urged them not to spare those persons in their probe.

His words:

"In the case of Mohbad, fingers have been pointed in the direction of certain persons. The police authorities and the Lagos State Government should not spare these persons in their probe. The investigation must be thoroughly done. Culprits should be made to face the music no matter how highly placed or connected they are. There should be no sacred cows.

"Beyond playing to the gallery because of public outcry, the police must deliver. Justice must be served. For social misbehaviour only abounds when justice is asleep. And this is dangerous for our nation."

Police exhume Mohbad’s remains, begin autopsy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have finally exhumed the corpse of the late singer Mohbad.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, @BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin said the corpse had been exhumed and next is to carry out an autopsy on it.

Mohbad’s death: Police set up investigation team to exhume the body for autopsy

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said the command constituted a special investigation team to unearth and conduct an autopsy on the body of the late singer Mohbad.

He said the decision to set up the committee was based on the police's preliminary review of all facts, allegations and insinuations both on social media and cause of interaction with some strategic elements linked to the incident.

Source: Legit.ng