The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has announced the conclusion of the autopsy test on the corpse of the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as MohBad.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this via a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, September 21, the police exhumed his corpse from the grave where he was buried to carry out the autopsy test as part of the preliminary stages of investigation to unearth the cause of his mysterious demise.

Netizens' reaction on Mohbad's autopsy

However, there were mixed reactions on social media after the announcement of the conclusion of Mohbad's autopsy.

Reactions from netizens further pose the long-standing mistrust between the Nigerian Police and the citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Baba Eleja, with the X handle @Biodun_OG, urged the Nigerian Police to ensure that the result is not manipulated.

He said:

"Whatever you do, give us exactly what the result says."

Similarly, another netizen with the X handle @adeewunmii said, "I pray they don't lie to us."I pray they don't lie to us."

@iam_bussie wrote:

"Can we now give him a proper befitting burial?

"Hopefully somewhere with more prestige?

"It's time to allow his spirit rest properly."

@LawrenceOkoroPG said:

"This autopsy is the most crucial part of this investigation.

"@PoliceNG respect yourself."

"See fresh blood in Mohbad's coffin": Lady cries out after singer's body was exhumed, video trends

In another development, a TikTok video showed a young lady present after the police exhumed Mohbad’s body.

In the heartbreaking video, the lady showed the fresh blood inside the coffin of the late singer Mohbad.

This revelation has sparked widespread reactions and demands for an investigation into Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng