As many continue to mourn the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, a confidant of Naira Marley spoke up on the viral controversy

Legit.ng had reported on several online videos that suggested the late singer faced severe mistreatment during his time under the music executive

Amidst the clamor for justice surrounding the tragic passing of the beloved artist, Naira's close associate bravely stepped forward to address the public

While Nigerians and fans of late singer Mohbad wait on the autopsy result of the deceased, a close associate of Naira Marley has broken his silence on the viral issue.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that several videos online depicted that the late singer was brutally mistreated by his former music label, Marlians House, under the watch of Naira Marley.

Naira Marley's close associate vindicates music executive on the Mohbad saga

Source: Instagram

As fans and lovers of the late singer rally around for justice to his tragic death, Naira's close friend, identified as Pesk, claimed that all fingers laying accusations on the Soapy hitmaker would later turn around to plead for apologies, and by then it will be too late.

Sharing videos of himself with the late Mohbad, the Uk-based man took to Instagram to write:

"The same energy everyone used to use my brother's name as escape goat, is the same energy you have to use to apologise and say how wrong you guys was.

"And still that won't be enough, NM no mercy."

See his post below

Internet users lash out their frustration at Naira's close friend

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

obanksmee:

"God go punish una."

nesojenny_brand:

"You’ll apologize for this nonsense."

___bbr007:

"No lies if an investigation is done and autopsy completed shows Naira Marley isn’t involved in anyway they need to keep the same energy."

gustavodee01:

"Even if he did not kill him,for assaulting him and dehumanizing him,we won't forgive him.....he should start learning carpentry or maybe he should start doing tout business wherever he is."

searching_news_:

"The audacity ."

basito_xx:

"Come Naija come talk am my bro, make we apologize in a nice manner."

themiiilahde__:

"You think say una suppose get mouth to even talk is how ya all are shameless for me , Woww talking abt having no mercy ,your bro is a bully ,he knows what he made that boy go through,coz he helped him from the slum ,he worked his as,all that boy song is a hit ! You should have him go in peace,did you pray for your kids to go through all that boy went tru ! Ya all killed him I dont care abt any autopsy period !"

