Nigerians are awaiting the result of the autopsy conducted on the corpse of the late rapper and singer, Mohbad

Speaking on the development, Pathologists maintained that it is better to conduct an autopsy on the corpse before the burial

Shedding more light on the development surrounding the demise of the late singer, the medical experts disclosed that the autopsy does not reveal the actual cause of death

Awka, Anambra state - A professor of Anatomic Pathology, Faculty of Medicine, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State, Daniel Anyiam, has shed more light on the possible outcome or result of the autopsy conducted on the corpse of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Pathologists say autopsy may not reveal the natural or natural cause of death.

Source: Instagram

"An autopsy may not reveal the natural cause of death", Pathologists say

Speaking with The Punch, Dr. Anyiam says carrying out an autopsy on a corpse after exhumation may not reveal the natural cause of death, noting that it is advisable to carry out an autopsy before burial.

The consultant anatomic pathologist at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, however, said there are causes of death that are identifiable if an autopsy is carried out after exhumation such as gunshot, accident, and fractures, among others

According to him, the cause of death can be either natural or unnatural.

On Thursday, September 21, Legit.ng reported that the remains of Mohbad were exhumed by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and health officials.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with PUNCH Healthwise on the possibility of finding out the actual cause of death after exhuming a corpse, the forensic expert, maintained that the cause of a natural death after burial is usually difficult owing to putrefaction (decaying of the body)

He explained,

“Autopsy weeks after burial most likely will not show the cause of death in most natural deaths. But an autopsy after burial can still be advised by a pathologist if we are talking of somebody who was brutally beaten to death, we can say let us see evidence of trauma, some broken bones and things like that or gunshot.

“The result of the investigation will depend on what was the cause of death because there are different causes of death. If the cause of death was natural, likely, you will not get much if the body has been buried and exhumed.”

The pathologist noted that an autopsy is very expensive and out of the reach of the poor, adding that it is even more expensive to carry out an autopsy after burial than before burial.

