The corpse of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has been exhumed from the grave

The police operatives unearthed Mohdad's corpse on Thursday, September 21 to carry out an autopsy

Mohbad passed on at the age of 27-year-old on Tuesday, September 12 and was buried the following day in the Ikoru area of Lagos

Lagos state, Ikorodu - Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have finally exhumed the corpse of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, @BenHundeyin

Police exhume Mohbads corpse

Police exhume Mohbad's corpse for autopsy

Hundeyin said the corpse has been exhumed and next is to carry out autopsy on the it.

"Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. "

