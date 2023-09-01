Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has been threatened with death by a young herder, captured in a video on a federal highway in Abuja

The pupil, while herding the cows, was told that the minister was coming, and he said he did not fear him, saying that he was ready to use his charm on him and kill him

Some Nigerians who reacted to the video condemned the action, adding that the pupil was supposed to be in school, but he was seen herding cows

FCT, Abuja - A pupil herding cows in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been seen in a viral video threatening to kill Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, if he dared stop him from herding livestock in Nigeria's capital city.

In the video, the young boy was told by a man in a car that Wike was coming, but the pupil responded in the Hausa language that he had the spiritual power to deal with the minister and subsequently kill him.

Herder threatens to kill Wike if he dares stop him Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Wike threatens to stop herdsmen in Abuja

Recall that the minister, at a press conference on Monday, August 21, threatened to stop the herders from plying Abuja metropolitans for herding, adding that it did not add any beauty to the capital city.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Rivers State former governor's comment came shortly after he was sworn in as minister of the FCT by President Bola Tinubu on the same day.

Imran Mohammed shared the video on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, August 31, and about 99 thousand people have viewed it as of the time of writing this report, got 696 likes, 57 bookmarks, 40 quotes and 189 reposts.

What Nigerians are saying about young herder making death threat on Wike

Mohammed captioned the video:

"This Fulani Herdboy Dare Wike to Stop them from entering Abuja!"

See some of the reactions in the comment section of the video:

Dale Bells challenges the minister to dare the boy. He said:

"Who is Wike sef? Make he try am".

Joseph Ubong said the video is disheartening and should not be laughed at. He said:

"This is the most saddened clip of the day. Something that we're supposed to be very ashamed of; I see people laugh. My question is, what's funny in this video? May God forgive as many that Will rain courses on any government official."

Adeniji Adekunle said the boy was supposed to be in school rather than herding. He said:

"Small boy that is supposed to be in school."

MoCrown reiterated the importance of education for the young herder. She said:

"Education is compulsory between the ages of 6 and 15 in Nigeria. Let’s start by reforming why this child is not in school."

Bamisile Kayode bemoaned the moment, adding that cows should not be herded on a federal highway. He queried:

"This is indisputable !!!! On a federal highway???"

See the tweet here:

"I must make sure I give you BP": Anxiety as Wike threatens directors

Legi.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the new minister of the FCT, has threatened to give directors in the FCT administration and FCDS blood pressure

At a briefing shortly after his swearing-in, the new minister unveiled his short-term and long-term plans to fix challenges in the FCT

He said his short-term plans include transportation, sanitation, and street lights.

Source: Legit.ng