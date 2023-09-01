An Abuja landowner, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba, has charged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to court

Wike was dragged to court for demolishing Alhaji Kamba's building under construction at Plot 226, Cotonou Street, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja

This update was contained in an official statement by his legal representative, Okechukwu Uju-Azorji

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja developer, Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba, has vowed to commit the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to prison.

Kamba also threatened to sue the Director of the Development Control, for allegedly exceeding the scope of his powers, a report by Daily Trust noted.

An Abuja landlord is threatening to jail minister Wike. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Demolition: Abuja landowner drags Wike to court

It would be recalled that on Monday, August August 28, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demolished a multimillion-naira duplex located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The building, reportedly on an unapproved plot of land, belongs to Kamba.

But in a press statement on Thursday, August 31, signed by his counsel, Okechukwu Uju-Azorji, the developer said they would take contempt proceedings against Wike.

The Punch also disclosed this update.

The statement partly reads:

“Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba in turn bought the property during the lifetime of the original allottee, Oyebade Lipede."

Wike-led FCTA demolishes multimillion duplex

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), headed by Nyesom Wike, did the unexpected in Abuja.

The FCTA on Monday, August 28, demolished a multimillion-naira duplex located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District, for building on an unapproved plot of land.

Speaking on the development, the director, department of development control, Mukhtar Galadima, on Monday, August 28, said his team carried out an extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims by the parties.

“Abuja is not Port Harcourt”: Bwala warns Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Daniel Bwala, an aide to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, urged Wike to be careful.

Bwala, a legal practitioner, in a post shared on his X page ( formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, August 21, warned Wike not to create chaos.

Source: Legit.ng