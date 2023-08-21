Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to embark on demolition of houses built illegally

The minister said this in his inaugural address at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) office on Monday, August 21

Earlier in the day, Wike was among the 45 ministers whom President Bola Tinubu swore into office at the presidential villa in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The new minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, August 21, assumed official duties as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike arrived at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) at about 1:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa to hold their first press conference, The Punch reported.

Wike officially resumed as FCT minister on Monday, August 21, 2023. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS



Minister Wike hits the ground running

Wike was accompanied by a mammoth crowd into the building of the FCTA.

The new minister fumed at some happenings in Abuja and asked violators to retrace their steps, or else the government will strike, Television Continental also reported.

He said:

"People who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, your houses will go down".

"People are paying for refuse collection. But there is refuse everywhere. What are the refuse collectors doing?

"We must sit down to look at ways of waste management. It is very key."

He continued:

"If you know you build where you are supposed not to build, your house will go down, be you a minister or ambassador.

"If you know you have developed where you are not supposed to develop, your house must go down.

"So if you have anyone that has taken over the green areas, the parks, no we will not accept that."

