The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed an alleged plan to demolish 6,000 illegal buildings across 30 areas in Abuja

The former Rivers State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the claim as "purely out of mischief"

Wike made this clarification on Thursday, August 24, via a statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye, the director of press of the minister's office

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has debunked reports that he would embark on a demolition spree targeting 6000 houses across 30 settlements in Abuja and the Wadata Plaza.

He stated this on his official Facebook page on Thursday, August 24. Wike described the reports as "false and without any basis in reality."

Nyesom Wike was inaugurated as Minister of the FCT on Monday, August 21. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Abuja City

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"The story on demolition of 6000 houses was reported by a national daily newspaper on the 22nd of August 2023 with the caption “Abuja land: FG may revoke land allocations, demolish 6000 buildings, slums” while another mainstream newspaper also published this highly irritating story: “Wadata Plaza will go down, Reactions trail Wike’s demolition threat”."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wike denies saying he'll fix Abuja in six days

He clarified that he did not list any areas or numbers of illegal houses to be removed in the FCT; adding that he only emphasised the need to remove illegal structures in Abuja.

Wike also vented his displeasure over a report on a broadcast platform that he would fix Abuja in six days.

He said:

"We wish to state quite clearly that at no time did the Honourable Minister say this or allude to this phrase in any way. This headline, therefore, is borne purely out of mischief."

Abuja light rail project: Wike gives contractors 8-month ultimatum for completion

In another development, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has given an eight-month deadline to complete rehabilitation work on the Abuja light rail.

On Wednesday, August 23, Wike gave the ultimatum during an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and the Airport Station.

The visit was the former governor's first assignment as a minister outside the office since his inauguration.

Source: Legit.ng