Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has been mocked by Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Atiku Abubakar, that the former governor was holding a commissioners' position

Bwala, a SAN, maintained that the FCT minister is a glorified commission by the constitution, urging people to stop massaging the ego of the former Rivers governor

In his argument, Bwala argued that the FCT minister couldn't attend the National Economic Council meeting because it was not a state and should not be regarded as such

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been mocked by Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

Bwala, in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, August 31, said the position the former governor of Rivers State was holding was equivalent to the commissioner in a state.

Atiku's aide mock Wike's ministerial position Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Stop massaging Wike's ego, Atiku's aide tells Nigerians

He alleged that Nigerians are massaging the ego of the ministers by calling him the governor of the FCT, adding that he was not the FCT governor when we look at it constitutionally.

He said:

"A minister of the FCT is a glorified commissioner, constitutionally. That is why if FCT were to be a state, FCT would carry the characteristics, functionality and capacity of a state."

Why Wike is not FCT governor, PDP chieftain reveals

He further explained that the minister should be like a governor and attend the economic council of the state meeting if Abuja were to be considered a state.

The PDP chieftain further disclosed that the "constitution in scheduled one" stated the number of states in Nigeria and FCT was not there.

According to the senior advocate of Nigeria, the FCT is bigger than Bayelsa, but the south-south state has three senators, but the FCT does not. He added this to justify the position that the minister is not a governor of the FCT, as many people have assumed.

