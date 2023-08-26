Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has donated N36.4 million to 1,215 NYSC members in the state, providing each member with N30,000

Maiduguri, Borno state - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has donated N36.4 million to 1,215 corps members posted to Borno state by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Legit.ng gathers that a share of N30,000 will be given to each corps member.

According to a statement on the state government's social media pages, the governor visited the NYSC orientation camp on Saturday, August 26.

10 cows, and other gifts Zulum give corps members

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also allocated 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans, and 10 gallons of cooking oil for special meals for the corps members during their three weeks of orientation camping.

“We want to extend palliatives to members of the National Youth Service Corps. Each one of you will receive the sum of N30,000, that amount will be credited to your accounts as soon as your bank details are provided to me,” Zulum said.

He added:

“In addition to that, we have provided you with 100 bags of rice, 10 bags of 100kg beans, 10 gallons of cooking oil and 10 bulls.”

Governor Zulum advises corps members

The Borno state governor charged the corp members to adhere to camp rules by living peacefully among themselves and engaging in acts that will foster peace in the country.

“I want you to be dedicated and loyal to constituted authorities. Make friends in this part of the country so that together we can build a prosperous Nigeria with sustainable economic growth and development,” he said.

Borno security: Zulum thanks FG

Governor Zulum also thanked the federal government for improving the security situation in Borno state, which enabled the return of the NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri.

For years, the FG had suspended hosting the NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri due to the activities of insurgents.

Batches of corps members to Borno state were hosted in Bauchi and Katsina states for their three weeks of orientation camping activities, after which they were sent to Borno state for primary assignments.

