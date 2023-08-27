Jos Disco has alerted customers of an upcoming power outage across three states in Nigeria

The company said the blackout will last for about 6 days to carry out some installations

It, however, appealed to customers for their understanding and patience during the period

Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) has announced that inhabitants of Plateau, Bauchi, and Gombe states should anticipate power interruptions spanning from August 28 to September 2.

This development comes subsequent to a prior appeal made by the distribution company, urging customers to utilize the Meters Access Providers (MAP) initiative to ensure their premises are equipped with proper metering systems.

Issuing a statement over the weekend, Friday Elijah, the designated spokesperson for the company, conveyed that power interruptions lasting from 9 am to 5 pm will transpire daily during this timeframe.

Power outage to allow installations

According to TheCable, the scheduled power disruptions orchestrated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are strategically arranged to facilitate the implementation of installations by their indigenous engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors.

The statement:

The planned outage by TCN is to enable its EPCC contractors to safely connect the gantry beam of the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit

Please note that there will be an increase in load shedding during this period as the 330KV Jos complex will remain on supply via Kaduna-Jos 330KV line.

Elijah appealed to customers for their understanding and patience during this period, emphasizing the company's resolute commitment to enhancing its services, Independent reports

Jos DisCo is one of the 11 major electricity distribution companies in Nigeria. It provides services to Benue, Gombe, Bauchi, and Plateau. It’s one of the major distributing companies in Nigeria.

