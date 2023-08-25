The current administration headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has an urgent issue to attend to

This is as ASUU frowned at the withheld eight months' salaries of its members during the period of the recently suspended strike

ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, urged the new administration of Tinubu to without further delay ensure payment of the salaries of the lecturers

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised serious concern over the welfare of its members under Nigeria's federal government.

ASUU on Thursday, August 24, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately pay the withheld eight months' salaries of lecturers consequent upon “the 2022 patriotic strike action triggered by government’s failure” to honour agreements reached with it, The Guardian reported.

ASUU acknowledged the ongoing efforts to make the Federal Government release the withheld salaries of academics and implored its national leadership, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and all true patriots to spare no efforts in this respect.

After a meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, from Saturday, August 19 to Sunday, August 20, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement, also revealed that the lecturers opposed the dissolution of the governing councils of federal universities by the president, saying the action violated extant laws, Channels TV report added.

ASUU threatens FG over salary arrears

The education body has vowed to fight the Nigerian government until the withheld eight months salaries of its members are paid to them in full, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

